JAMAL SHEFFIELD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Resentencing — Competency evaluation

On October 10, 1997, appellant Jamal Sheffield was convicted of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and related firearm offenses. Appellant was sentenced to a total term of life plus 50 years. Following post-conviction proceedings, on February 1, 2022, appellant was resentenced to a term of life. This case raises the question of whether the court erred in failing to order a competency evaluation prior to resentencing, failing to determine whether appellant was competent prior to resentencing, and failing to stay resentencing until finding appellant competent.

