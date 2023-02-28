Lockheed Martin Ventures invests in electric motor manufacturer

H3X Technologies Tuesday announced the completion of an investment by Lockheed Martin Ventures (LMV), the venture arm of Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

H3X designs and manufactures advanced electric motors to enable sustainable aviation and other high-performance applications. This latest funding brings the total raised by H3X to $9 million.

The investment will be used to accelerate technology development and commercialization of H3X’s HPDM family of integrated motor drives and the scale-up of their new headquarters facility in Louisville, Colorado for production.

H3X has made advancements in several different areas that enable them to reach continuous specific powers of greater than 10kW/kg and best-in-class efficiency. These areas include electromagnetics, material science, power electronics, additive manufacturing, motor control, and thermals. H3X has invested heavily in vertical integration and does design, manufacturing, and testing in-house at their headquarters in Louisville, Colorado.

Lockheed Martin Ventures makes strategic investments in companies that are developing cutting-edge technologies in core businesses and new markets important to Lockheed Martin. More than a source of capital, Lockheed Martin Ventures provides portfolio companies with access to our world-class engineering talent, state-of-the-art technologies, and research and access to the company’s international business relationships and supply chain.