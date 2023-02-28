Marriott International bringing Ritz-Carlton brand to Italy

Bethesda-based hospitality giant Marriott International Tuesday signed an agreement with Grimit S.r.l. to bring The Ritz-Carlton brand to Italy, signaling a commitment to strengthening its portfolio of properties across the company’s luxury brands in Italy.

Through a significant conversion of the former Hotel Grande Bretagne in Bellagio, the brand will bring its legendary service and elegant aesthetic to Lake Como, one of Italy’s most coveted destinations.

Slated to open in 2026, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Como will mark the brand’s first property in Italy. The waterfront property is slated to offer 59 guestrooms and 46 suites, including two Ritz-Carlton suites, featuring views of the lake and luxurious furnishings.

Comprehensive resort facilities are anticipated to include a destination spa complete with an indoor pool, casual and fine dining restaurants and state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities. Extensive parkland and gardens will reflect the typical landscaping of the country’s Lombardy region and are expected to feature a meditation garden, historical walking trail, large outdoor swimming pool, and private boat dock to allow guests effortless access to other renowned destinations on the lake.

Situated just outside the charming village of Bellagio, which sits on a promontory of land between the two arms of Lake Como, the historic Belle Époque Hotel Grande Bretagne was one of the destination’s very first luxury hotels when it opened in 1850. The property fell into disuse at the end of the last century and has since been acquired by the Galbusera family with a plan to restore the former grand hotel through an extensive restoration and expansion project.

Spread over a 17,760 square-foot estate, the regeneration scheme will be the most notable hospitality development project in the Lake Como area in recent years and will involve a complete conservative restoration and reimagining of the property with the utmost respect for the historical significance of the building.

Marriott International encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,300 properties under 30 brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world.