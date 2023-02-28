Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

YOUHONG ZHANG v. PAYPAL, INC.

By: Unreported Opinions February 28, 2023

Civil litigation — Garnishment — Limits

The facts of this case were set out in this Court’s previous opinion. PayPal, Inc. v. Zhang, No. 239, Sept. Term 2020, Slip Op. at *2-3 (unreported opinion) (filed Sept. 10, 2021). Briefly, Youhong Zhang loaned money to three people. The recipients failed to repay the loans and Zhang obtained judgments against them. Zhang then sought to enforce those judgments by garnishing funds belonging to the judgment debtors that were allegedly in the hands of PayPal, Inc. PayPal answered, asserting it had no accounts belonging to the judgment debtors, but defaulted by failing to file its answer timely.

