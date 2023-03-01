Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Harford Financial Group voted best adviser in reader poll

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2023

The Harford Financial Group team celebrates being named Best Financial Advisor for the third consecutive year by the readers of Harford Magazine. (Photo by Kelly Landers)

Harford Financial Group, a firm whose advisers provide retirement income planning to help clients create lives of meaning, was voted Best Financial Adviser for the third consecutive year by the readers of Harford Magazine in the 2022 Best of Harford Awards.

The results were announced in the winter issue, published Feb. 26.

This year marks the fourth time Harford Financial Group has received the Best Financial Adviser honor, adding to its wins in 2018, 2020 and 2021. In addition, Harford Financial Group received an honorable mention in the Best Financial Adviser category in 2017 and 2019.

Every year, readers of Harford Magazine nominate and vote for their favorite businesses, places and go-to people in Harford County in various categories. The winners are determined by the popular vote.


