Home Chef’s new facility in Baltimore to create more than 500 jobs

Home Chef, an online and in-store meal kit company, will establish a new manufacturing and distribution center in Baltimore City, creating more than 500 new full-time jobs in the community by 2024, the governor’s office announced Wednesday.

With the expansion and a 10-year lease agreement, Kroger-owned Home Chef will occupy about 150,000 square feet of space at 1701 East Patapsco Ave.

“Home Chef’s entrance into Maryland will help diversify the state’s business community, expand local job opportunities, and reflect new investment in Maryland’s economic competitiveness,” Gov. Wes Moore said. “We are working diligently with our partners across the state and in local communities to create work, wages, and wealth for all Marylanders and believe deeply in the potential and opportunities that lie ahead for Baltimore City.”

Home Chef makes and provides meals designed to simplify the cooking process. Since the company’s creation in 2013, it has grown to include more than 2,500 employees while serving more than 300 million meals across the nation. Home Chef is available both online and at more than 2,400 Kroger supermarkets.

The new Baltimore facility will be Home Chef’s largest, accounting for more than 30% of the company’s meal kits delivered nationwide.

“Home Chef’s move into Baltimore City to expand its manufacturing and distribution center is yet another example of how the city’s strategic location and easy access via rail, highway, port and air makes it a great manufacturing and logistics hub,” said Baltimore Development Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Colin Tarbert. “We are excited to see Home Chef grow in Baltimore and offer city residents employment.”

Home Chef currently has facilities in California, Georgia, and Illinois.