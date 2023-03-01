Marris Hoffee and Jamie Ferguson | Mid-Shore Pro Bono

Mid-Shore Pro Bono has named Marris Hoffee of Millersburg, Ohio, and Jamnesha ‘Jamie’ Ferguson of Aberdeen as the nonprofit’s 2023 Sandy Brown Public Interest spring interns.

Hoffee is a legal intern and a 2024 Juris Doctor candidate at the University of Baltimore School of Law. She graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor’s of arts degree in political science and served as an Ambassador and HR Representative with The Borgen Project in Seattle, Wash., where she worked directly with congressional leaders. Her community service includes working with the Cleveland Legal Aid Society and Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Society.

Ferguson is in her final semester studying criminal justice at University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, with her grades earning her a dean’s list designation. Ferguson is active in the Student Government Association, having served as Sophomore Class Senator and Junior Class Vice President. She is an active member of UMES’s Women of Distinction and volunteers with numerous organizations, including Halo Women’s Drive in Princess Anne.

The paid internship program was established to honor MSPB’s previous executive director Sandy Brown—who stepped down in Dec. 2021—and is supported by the Rural Maryland Council and the Maryland Bar Foundation. The donor-funded program provides undergraduate and law school students with a stipend while learning in the areas of public interest law, non-profit management, community service, and basic work experience.