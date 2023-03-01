Melissa Messina | McGuireWoods

McGuireWoods is expanding its nationally ranked public finance practice with the arrival of Baltimore partner Melissa Messina, an attorney and former investment banker with deep experience advising and structuring financings for senior living communities and representing lenders and underwriters in complex finance transactions.

Messina joins McGuireWoods from the financial services firm HJ Sims, where she was a senior investment banker before assuming the role of executive vice president and associate general counsel. She worked closely with life plan communities, skilled nursing and assisted living communities and other clients on financings, affiliations, and transaction-related related legal issues.

Before joining HJ Sims, Messina was a partner at an Am Law 200 firm, where she represented lenders and underwriters in commercial and public finance transactions. She focused on senior living, healthcare, real estate and economic development financings.

Messina has been a featured speaker at local and national conferences regarding tax-exempt municipal finance, primarily covering topics related to senior living industry capital and strategic planning and tax increment financing.