Sheila McDonald, Marciel Rojas Rosario, Derek L. Simmons, Chick Zoll and Michael Latimer | Board of Child Care

The Board of Child Care, a Baltimore-based not-for-profit serving youth and their families, announced the addition of five new members to its board of directors. Joining the Board for a three-year term Sheila McDonald, Esq., Marciel Rojas Rosario, Dr. Derek L. Simmons Esq., Charles “Chick” Zoll, and Michael Latimer.

McDonald recently retired from state government after a career that spanned two decades of service and Interaction with four governors, four comptrollers, and three treasurers. An attorney at law, she previously served as an assistant attorney general for the Maryland Attorney General Office; practiced law at a Washington law firm and in-house at a Maryland manufacturer and clerked for a District of Columbia Court of Appeals judge. She graduated from the Johns Hopkins University (1979) and from the Catholic University Law School (1982). Her nonprofit work includes serving on the board of directors of The Balanced Mind Foundation (nee CABF), a children’s mental health advocate, for eight years (three years as board president). She is a Leadership Maryland (2003) alumna.

Rosario is a social science specialist crisis responder for the Veterans Health Administration. She offers assistance to high-risk veterans, educating them about suicide and mental illness, and collaborating with other VA crisis hotline program participants to find services for patients in need. She provides additional support to clients and their loved ones, friends, and significant others with concerns relating to the client’s mental wellness problems, referrals, benefits, and support groups. In addition to joining the Board, Marciel will also serve as a member of the Board of Child Care’s Risk, Compensation, & Outcomes Committee.

Currently serving as the Superintendent of Schools for Caroline County Public Schools, Simmons has worked for CCPS for more than 20 years, beginning his career in 2001 as a social studies teacher at Colonel Richardson High School (CRHS). He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Salisbury University, and his Doctorate of Education in Innovation and Leadership from Wilmington University. While at WU, he was awarded the Aubrey K. Doberstein Leadership Award, presented to a graduating doctoral student for outstanding leadership and dedication to the school’s philosophy and mission. For the past several years, he has served as a member of BCC’s Denton Campus Advisory Board.

Zoll is the director of marketing at grief relief in Wormleysburg, Pennsylvania. Grief Relief practitioners specialize in therapy for those experiencing grief, loss, and trauma. Chick’s background also includes extensive experience in sales and marketing at Kessler’s Inc., Ritter Food Service, and Don Jacobs Insurance Services. In addition to joining the Board, Chick will also serve as a member of the Board of Child Care Asset Management Committee.

Latimer recently retired from UnitedHealthcare in 2020, following a successful career as the Controller for their Dental & Vision Segments. In addition to joining the Board, he will serve as a member of the Board of Child Care Asset Management Committee.