Steve Plomin | Stertil-Koni

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2023

Heavy-duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni announced that Steve Plomin, a seasoned sales professional with extensive experience in the heavy-duty OEM and aftermarket parts industry, has joined the company as director of national accounts.

Most recently, Plomin served as national account manager for Continental Battery Systems where he was responsible for sales strategy, program development, pricing and marketing for the commercial vehicle markets that included truck, bus, agricultural, waste and aftermarkets parts.

Plomin is a graduate of Winona State University and earned his MBA from the Keller Graduate School of Management. He resides in Chicago and will have his base of operations there — near Stertil-Koni’s North American production facility located in Streator, Illinois.

