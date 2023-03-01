Transamerica reduces fees on floating rate fund

Transamerica on Wednesday announced fee reductions on the four share classes of the Transamerica Floating Rate mutual fund.

Contingent upon share class, these reductions range from 0.12% to 0.22% annually. These expense reductions will become effective on or about March 1, 2023.

Transamerica routinely reviews fund fees charged and is consistently looking for ways to maximize value.

Transamerica Asset Management Inc. selects and monitors the sub-advisers managing Transamerica’s mutual funds. The Transamerica Floating Rate fund is sub-advised by Aegon USA Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of Transamerica Asset Management. As of Dec. 31, 2022, Transamerica Asset Management Inc. maintained $62.86 billion in net assets under management.