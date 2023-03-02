Gabrielle Weber, Kelly Heritage and Shannon Benil | Crosby Marketing Communications

To support a growing portfolio of federal agencies and health care clients, Crosby Marketing Communications has announced the promotion of three executives to the position of vice president.

As vice president, strategist, Gabrielle Weber oversees the strategic development of large-scale public health outreach and community programs for clients including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. Weber, who holds a Masters in Public Health designation, has been with Crosby since 2015.

In her role as vice president, integration management, Kelly Heritage helps lead comprehensive communications programs for the Department of Defense’s Military OneSource program and Milspouse Money Mission, a program sponsored by the USAA Educational Foundation. Since joining Crosby in 2017, Heritage has supported strategic outreach and engagement campaigns that help service members, military spouses and their families around the world connect with the resources and support they need.

Promoted to vice president of accounting, Shannon Benil oversees the firm’s financial management functions. Benil has supported Crosby’s fiscal operations for nearly two decades.