Kaitlin Corey | Goodell DeVries

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2023

Goodell DeVries partner Kaitlin Corey has been appointed to the Intelligent Transportation Society of Maryland (ITS Maryland) as a special adviser.

Corey practices intellectual property law and litigation and estate and tax law at Goodell DeVries. She is also co-chair of the American Advertising Federation Baltimore’s Legislative Committee and a Board Member and Board Secretary with the Northeastern Maryland Technology Council (NMTC), as well as an IP law instructor at the University of Baltimore School of Law.

ITS Maryland is a state chapter of ITS America, the organization of public agencies, private companies and academic institutions.

