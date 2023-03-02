ANNAPOLIS – A defense attorney told a seemingly skeptical Maryland Supreme Court Thursday that the state’s ban on gun possession by someone sentenced to more than two years in prison for a nonviolent common law crime violates the constitutional right to keep and bear arms in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s broad interpretation of the right last year.

Peter F. Rose said the Second Amendment bars states from outlawing gun possession by nonviolent ex-convicts, because no similar restriction existed in the United States either when the amendment was ratified in 1791 or when the 14th Amendment extended the right to the states in 1868.

Such an historical analog would be necessary for Maryland’s restriction to be constitutional under the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, said Rose, an assistant Maryland public defender.

But that argument drew critical questions from Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader and Justice Brynja M. Booth, who both cited language in Bruen that the Second Amendment right applies only to “law-abiding” citizens.

“Is that just gratuitous language?” asked Fader, noting that a person convicted of a nonviolent offense could be deemed nonlaw-abiding.

Booth said the legal issue of whether Maryland’s law would be constitutional under Bruen’s historical analog framework may be moot when applied to someone convicted of a crime, especially an offense so severe it would carry a sentence of more than two years.

“Why should we just blindly accept that the Bruen framework would apply here” if the person who broke the law has no Second Amendment right anyway? Booth said.

Rose responded that limiting the Second Amendment right to law-abiding citizens was intended by the U.S. Supreme Court to allow states to keep guns from violent ex-felons while preserving the right for those convicted of nonviolent offenses.

Rose was appealing the conviction of a man found guilty of possessing a firearm after having been sentenced years earlier to four years in prison for having violated a court order to pay child support.

The intermediate Maryland Appellate Court upheld Robert Fooks’ gun possession conviction last year, saying the Second Amendment applies to law-abiding citizens seeking to carry a gun for personal protection. A person convicted of a crime “serious” enough to warrant more than two years in prison under Maryland law cannot be deemed law-abiding, the Appellate Court said in its reported decision issued just six days after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Bruen.

Assistant Maryland Attorney General Andrew J. DiMiceli, defended the law’s constitutionality, saying the test of whether one is law-abiding is based not on the nature of the offense but the seriousness of the punishment attached to it. Any crime punishable by more than two years in prison is sufficiently serious to deny that person the right to possess a gun without violating the Second amendment, DiMiceli told the high court.

The Maryland Supreme Court is expected to render is decision by Aug. 31 in the case, Robert L. Fooks v. State of Maryland, No. 24, September Term 2022.

Fooks pleaded guilty in 2021 in Wicomico County Circuit Court to two counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a disqualified individual. But he reserved the right to challenge the constitutionality of his disqualification, which was based on the criminal contempt conviction and four-year sentence he received in 2016.

Two other Maryland gun control laws are facing Second Amendment challenges in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in light of Bruen and its historical analog framework. These laws include the state’s ban on possessing assault-style semiautomatic weapons and its licensing requirement for would-be handgun purchasers.

The two cases are docketed at the 4th Circuit as Dominic Bianchi v. Anthony Brown, No. 21-1255, and Maryland Shall Issue Inc. v. Wes Moore, No. 21-2053, respectively.