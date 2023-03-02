Mercy Medical Center great for women, Newsweek survey finds

Mercy Medical Center was named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2023 by Newsweek, the health care provider said Thursday.

Mercy earned 4.5 out of 5 stars on a scored list of the top 600 companies in the U.S. for women in the workplace.

The list is based on a large study and a survey of a sample set with more than 37,000 women, working in the U.S. for companies that employ at least 1,000 employees. The study collected, in total, more than 224,000 company reviews of companies in the U.S. that employ at least 1,000 employees, across all industry sectors.

According to Newsweek, companies were ranked the highest on criteria like “compensation and benefits,” “work-life balance” and “proactive management of a diverse workforce.”

Newsweek and data firm Plant-A Insights Group weighted the responses from women who are single mothers and/or in leadership positions to capture this facet of the workplace and scored companies where women make up a significant share of the management board or are female founded.

The list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023 will be published in the Newsweek print issue in timing with International Women’s Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, recognized this year on March 8.