Nekoro Gomes and Nick Henninger-Ayoub | Greater Baltimore Committee

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) announced two additional team appointments – Nekoro Gomes as vice president of communications and Nick Henninger-Ayoub as director of policy and research for the region’s leading business advocacy organization.

Gomes, who will officially join GBC in mid-April, will lead the organization’s newly combined communications and events staff and will work with GBC’s board and leadership team to reposition the regional marketing and economic branding message. One of his first assignments will be to lead the new branding of GBC to more accurately reflect the organization following its merger with the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore (EAGB).

Gomes brings more than a decade of experience developing and executing integrated marketing campaigns and shaping the narrative around pressing public policy challenges. Most recently, he served as Marketing Strategy Director for the New York City Housing Authority, where he helped positively position the largest public housing authority in North America through the strategic placement of stories across paid and earned media.

Among many achievements while with the NYCHA, Gomes oversaw the communications strategy and media relations for the Authority’s multi-billion-dollar real estate development activities, messaged the agency’s sustainability and health initiatives, and fostered relationships with key stakeholders to achieve organizational goals and public relations objectives.

Gomes earned a Bachelor of Science in journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and a Master of Arts in media studies from The New School. In January 2019, Gomes enlisted in the New York Army National Guard and currently serves as a Sergeant for the 133rd Composite Supply Company based in Brooklyn, New York. In August 2021, Gomes was cited by his unit for his contributions helping to manage the COVID-19 response in New York State.

Henninger-Ayoub joins the GBC team on March 13 as director of policy & research, a role in which he will shape and publish public policy, data-driven research and bold strategies to support the region’s vitality and economic growth. He will conduct economic impact analysis on competitive opportunities, proposals and public policies. Henninger-Ayoub’s appointment continues the investments of the GBC to build out the organization’s in-house research following last month’s hiring of its first-ever Public Safety Data Officer.

He brings more than 10 years of experience in policy analysis, data analysis, community organizing, GIS mapping and marketing/branding. He previously served as Research and Data Analyst for EAGB from 2019 to 2021, prior to the organization’s merger with GBC, and throughout the merger has served in a consulting role.

Most recently, Henninger-Ayoub served as Homeownership Programs Coordinator at the Massachusetts Housing Partnership, where he assisted with the implementation of highly successful programs to support first-time homebuyers, especially homebuyers of color. He previously was the Vice President for Strategic Partnerships at international biotechnology start-up Folia Water.

Henninger-Ayoub is a current doctoral candidate in political science at Boston University, where his research analyzes overlaps between economic and political inequalities in cities through the lens of landlord-tenant dynamics in low-income areas. He received his master’s degree in public policy and bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Maryland.