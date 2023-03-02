Pessin Katz Law is committed to a bright future in Harford County

Eric McLauchlin, member of Pessin Katz (PK) Law, is optimistic about the future of Harford County, and excited to lead the firm’s expansion with their new location in Belcamp.

“Personally, and as a firm, we believe in the growth of Harford County,” said McLauchlin. “Not only in the growth of the population, but growth in the sophistication of the businesses that are making Harford County their home. Companies with national level skills are coming to Harford County, and we are able to serve them with the level of expertise that they expect, on a local level.”

McLauchlin has been practicing law for 27 years in Harford County, and he was recently tapped to head the expansion of PK Law as lead attorney at their new Belcamp location. The 35-year-old law firm, which started in 1988 as a small estate planning practice, has grown to the seventh-largest firm in the Baltimore region specializing in wealth preservation, corporate law, real estate, labor, education, employment, and litigation.

The new Belcamp office is located in the complex that was once Bata Shoe Factory, which has transitioned from an industrial center to a modern mix of businesses ranging from government contractors to tourism. McLauchlin described the evolution of the area as representative of the transformation of Harford County overall.

“It’s a really smart development model that combines sustainability with growth of the business community,” McLauchlin said. “Harford County is fiscally strong and open for business. There is a fertile business ecosystem here that is ripe for companies to start, relocate, or grow. Because Belcamp is so accessible it is a natural center for that growth.”

McLauchlin said that with a housing affordability index that is above the national average, a highly educated population, and major employers like Aberdeen Proving Ground and the hospital system, Harford County is an attractive place for businesses to put down roots. He has been promoting Harford County as the place to be for a long while, and with PK Law’s investment in this location they are doubling down on their commitment to the community.

“This is not just an experiment, it is an expansion. We are committed to this community and we are proving it by establishing an anchor here,” he added.

Nicole Ames, chief business development officer for the firm, explained that with the new space the firm expects to attract new attorneys as well as provide a new home for existing attorneys from Columbia or Towson, where PK Law’s other offices are located.

Drake Zaharris, managing director, also believes that the opportunity to work with and be mentored by McLauchlin will attract new attorneys.

“His reputation as a leader in the community will help us build our presence in Harford County,” said Zaharris.

In addition to his law practice, McLauchlin is dedicated to serving the community through numerous charitable organizations including the Harford Community College Foundation Board, Arrow Child and Family Ministries, Addiction Connections Resources Inc., the Community Foundation for Harford County, the Salisbury University Foundation and Army Alliance.

Ames explains that the Belcamp office will offer more than legal services to clients.

“We will be hosting educational programs and events to bring businesses together, creating a hub of activity that allows for greater connections among those based in this area and the surrounding region,” said Ames.

McLauchlin added that there is much to be gained through in-person engagement with the community.

“The opportunity to interact with colleagues in the office creates stronger relationships, and that impacts the entire culture of the firm. With remote work there is a tendency to become untethered, and we want to have a space that connects people and allows them to grow and thrive,” he said.

Zaharris reflected on the firm’s growth.

“Five years ago, we asked ourselves what we wanted to be for the Harford County business community,” he said. “Too often, businesses are looking to Baltimore or Towson for support, yet we know that there is tremendous talent at the local level. We want to redirect those businesses to resources that are close to home. With our team in Belcamp, we are confident that we will be able to serve the needs of Harford County businesses.”