RosieRivets comes out on top in MAGIC Hackathon

RosieRivets, a group of three college undergraduates and one high school student, took home the title of Best Overall team at the sixth annual Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC) Hackathon Feb. 25 at Carroll Community College.

Dozens of high school and undergraduate students participated and teamed up to present the best app idea to a panel of industry judges from financial, graphic design, and tech backgrounds. Panelists included Rick Leimbach of Startup Portal, Lauren Samuelson of Dreamscape Marketing, Michele Wagner of Baltimore County Public Schools and Julius Knapp of Dirigible Systems.

Students from all backgrounds and education levels from high school freshmen to college seniors pareticipated. Funding from the Rural Maryland Council also facilitated participation from rural satellite locations.

The RosieRivets team – Aileen Wiswakarma and Angel Crone from Carroll Community College, Corwin Ruppel from Frederick Community College and Morgan Robbins from Winters Mill High School – won the top award and $800 in prizes with its app to help college students affordably maintain their vehicles. It is designed to diagnose common mechanical problems through pictures and sound. The app will either give directions to determine the problem and how to fix it yourself or help the user find a mechanic to carry out repairs.

A team of students from the College of Southern Maryland took home the Best Tech award with Cupboardly, which facilitates food pantry management, coordinating between organizations and schools. It takes care of inventory tracking, item requests and donations so that students can stay up to date on food availability.

A team from Carroll Community College won Best Design with Rollout, which combines event planning and social media to help friends meet up and hang out. It’s a collaborative social calendar that lists events, shops, and activities in the community. Friends can indicate interest in and vote on activities to do as a group.

A team of home school students won Best Idea with JustMod, an app that makes it easy to modify favorite mobile games. With its user-friendly template and moderation team for quality control, gamers can enjoy their favorite games without the usual ad clutter at an affordable rate.

The Best Pitch went to the team that created ReDorm, a recycling program for college students, giving a second life to dorm furniture and textbooks for incoming students. This app bridges the gap between students who need items and those who don’t, preventing perfectly good items from going to waste.

MAGIC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization headquartered in Westminster. Its mission is to build a tech ecosystem that creates and nurtures talent, entrepreneurship and tech businesses.

Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory winners included:

Best Overall: RosieRivets

Morgan Robbins – Winters Mill High School

Angel Crone – Carroll Community College

Aileen Wiswakarma – Carroll Community College

Corwin Ruppel – Frederick Community College

Best Tech: Cupboardly

Arianna Gaskins – College of Southern Maryland

I’mani Carroll – College of Southern Maryland

Oluwatomisin Aina – College of Southern Maryland

Clinton Walny – College of Southern Maryland

John Castillo – College of Southern Maryland

Best Design: Rollout

Josh Hammond

Naomi Shi – Carroll Community College

David Globus – Carroll Community College

Adam Wroten – Carroll Community College

Best Idea: JustMod

Samantha Sniffen – Home school

Caleb Harvey – Home school

Tucker White – Home school

Aidan Somerville – Home school

Mark Copeland – Home school

Best Pitch: ReDorm

Ally Pickholtz – Carroll Community College

Drew Cignatta – Westminster High School

Ebube Chukwuka-Eze – Liberty High School

Javon Spencer – McDaniel College