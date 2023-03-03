Anne Arundel health officer Kaylanaraman moves to state level

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health announced Friday that Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman was named deputy secretary for public health services at the Maryland Department of Health.

Kalyanaraman’s last day in Anne Arundel County is March 21, 2023. The appointment of a new health officer is expected soon, officials said.

During his four years as the county health officer, Kalyanaraman championed the county’s efforts to expand accessibility to health services, led its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and worked to address the social determinants of health.

He led early initiation of contact tracing and case management, resulting in the county having the third-lowest death rate from COVID in the state and developed the Community Health Ambassadors program which invests in community and faith-based organizations to conduct health outreach as trusted members of their communities. Under his leadership, the department launched the award-winning Office of Health Equity and Racial Justice to identify and address health disparities along racial/ethnic, income, and geographical lines.

“We’ve accomplished a lot, including responding to a global pandemic, that improved the health of all residents in Anne Arundel County, particularly those with the greatest needs,” Kalyanaraman said. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue advancing public health at the state level.”

Kalyanaraman also tackled a number of issues plaguing communities on a national and local level, including leading the development and implementation of the Gun Violence Intervention Team to address gun violence as a public health issue. He also worked to increase the County’s scope of opioid interventions, leading to a multiyear decrease in opioid overdoses and deaths through an expansion of treatment options and harm reduction services.

Anne Arundel County Council Chairman Pete Smith said, “I was proud to work with someone so dedicated to serving the residents of our county.”

Under his leadership, the Department of Health also relaunched the Healthy Anne Arundel Coalition to address community identified health priorities. The Department expanded services in South County at Lula Scott Community Center, provided clinical care for substance use disorder and tuberculosis, and produced its first strategic plan and integrated and comprehensive behavioral health plan.

“Kalyanaraman’s knowledge and leadership has been invaluable over the last four years when we have had to make some tough decisions to ensure the resilience of our communities,” Anne Arundel City Council Vice Chair Allison Pickard.