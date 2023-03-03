Business Album: Coppin St. unveils Eagle Achievement Center with $2M grant

Coppin State University unveiled the Eagle Achievement Center (EAC) Feb. 16, a centralized resource hub that will support the academic, personal, and professional success of students, as well as enhance their experience on campus.
The EAC will feature collaborative workspaces, innovative technology, and new processes that will assist Coppin in improving holistic student development, student retention, and student success.
During the unveiling, President Jenkins also highlighted a $2 million grant from Truist to establish the Truist Hub for Black Economic Mobility.
The hub, located inside of the EAC, will enhance the quality of advising, programming, and technology related to educational opportunities and career pathways for Coppin students, as well as opportunities to engage members of the community.
The $2 million grant by Tuist is the largest corporate commitment in Coppin’s history.
The EAC will be housed on the fourth floor of the Parlett L. Moore Library. The newly renovated space will serve as a convenient, comfortable and inviting space for students to study, access academic and career resources, and collaborate with one another.
Coppin St. President Anthony L. Jenkins, center, cuts the ceremonial ribbon officially opening the university’s Eagle Achievement Center. Joining Jenkins in the ceremony are, from left, Coppin St. University Vice President for Institutional Advancement Joshua Humbert; Truist Maryland Regional President Gregory Farno; Coppin St. first lady Toinette Jenkins; University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay A. Perman; Coppin St. Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs Stephan Moore; and Coppin St. Student Government Association President Justin Evans. (Photo courtesy of Coppin State University)
Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins, center, gets a photo with members of the university’s 2022-2023 Royal Court. (Photo courtesy of Coppin State University)
Team members from Truist present a $2 million check to Coppin State University during the grand opening of the university’s Eagle Achievement Center. The money will support the Truist Hub for Black Economic Mobility. (Photo courtesy of Coppin State University)
The Eagle Achievement Center will feature collaborative workspaces, innovative technology and new processes that will assist tue university in improving holistic student development, student retention, and student success. (Photo courtesy of Coppin State University)
The Eagle Achievement Center will be housed on the fourth floor of the Parlett L. Moore Library. (Photo courtesy of Coppin State University)
The newly renovated space for the Eagle Achievement Center will serve as a convenient, comfortable and inviting space for students to study, access academic and career resources and collaborate with one another. (Photo courtesy of Coppin State University)