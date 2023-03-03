David S. Brown adds veterinarian franchise to Woodholme Square

David S. Brown Enterprises LTD on Friday announced a lease agreement with Veterinary Emergency Group for its newest location at Woodholme Square Shopping Center, 1858 Reisterstown Road in Pikesville.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The veterinarian is expected to open this summer.

Veterinary Emergency Group is a New York-based veterinary hospital with 40 locations across 14 states.

Woodholme Square is located a half-mile north of Baltimore Beltway Exit 20 at Reisterstown Road where more than 40,000 cars drive by the location per day. With a total of 61,000 square feet of office and retail space on 2 levels and an abundance of free onsite parking, the center holds other tenants such as Verizon Wireless, Yogolaada, Metro Broker Jewelers, Fitness Together and Nationwide Insurance among others. Woodholme Square is in the center of the Owings Mills/Pikesville growth area.