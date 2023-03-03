Harford Mutual Insurance Group to merge with ClearPath Mutual

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, a Ward’s 50 top performing commercial property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Maryland, announces its plan to merge with ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company, a monoline workers’ compensation carrier in Louisville, Kentucky.

ClearPath Mutual, formerly KESA of Kentucky for more than 40 years, was created in 2018 and currently provides monoline workers’ compensation coverage in Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Tennessee and West Virginia. Through an independent agency plant and relationships with local chambers of commerce and associations, ClearPath has steadily grown and writes more than $52 million in direct written premium across nearly 7,000 policies.

ClearPath will continue to operate under its company name, and the office in Louisville, Kentucky will remain in place and serve as HMIG’s Midwest Regional Office.

The transaction is expected to close once customary reviews and approvals are received.