Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Jail calls

After a multi-day trial, a jury, sitting in the Circuit Court for Harford County, convicted Joseph Daniel Parrish, appellant, of murder in the first degree of Jeffrey Coudon, retaliation against Mr. Coudon for reporting a crime of violence, and use of a firearm in a crime of violence. The circuit court sentenced appellant to life in prison, plus forty years. Appellant raises the following issues …

