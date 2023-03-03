ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

Harrison Law Group seeks an associate with 3-5 years of litigation experience to join the Towson office of its construction litigation practice. The successful applicant will have construction or commercial litigation experience; possess superior research, writing, pleading, and communications skills; be willing to learn principles of construction law; and be willing to work as part of our team.

Highly competitive salary and benefits. Qualified applicants should fax, e-mail or send their resume to:

Harrison Law Group

40 W. Chesapeake Avenue, Suite 600

Towson, MD 21204

Tel: (410) 832-0000Fax: (410) 832-9929

E-mail: [email protected]

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at [email protected] or at 443-524-8188.