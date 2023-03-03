St. Mary’s College gets $1M for aquatic lab renovation

St. Mary’s College of Maryland Friday announced it has received $1 million in federal money to support a renovation of the college’s 30-year-old aquatic lab, which provides critical laboratory and research opportunities for students and faculty in the biology, chemistry and biochemistry and marine science programs.

The aquatic lab is used for both teaching and research and has the infrastructure to maintain living aquatic organisms. Notably, the lab has both freshwater and saltwater systems, with a flow-through river-water system from the nearby St. Mary’s River providing the opportunity to study the local estuarine system in a laboratory environment.

Launched in the fall of 2021, the college’s marine science program is the only undergraduate program of its kind in Maryland. In addition to the aquatic laboratory funding, Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md. secured an additional $900,000 appropriation in support of the marine science program in the fiscal year 2022 omnibus bill. Those funds are supporting the purchase of a purpose-built research vessel and associated equipment to allow students to study the biological, chemical and physical properties of the St. Mary’s River, Lower Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay.