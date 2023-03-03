The Daily Record announces winners of 2023 Leaders in Law

The Daily Record and the Maryland State Bar Association honor outstanding lawyers and judges annually through the Leaders in Law awards program. This year we continue to showcase their amazing work and contributions with our annual Leaders in Law publication and awards celebration that recognizes the distinctive ways legal professionals across the state of Maryland are serving businesses, clients and individuals and making our communities stronger.

“The 2023 Leaders in Law honorees demonstrate outstanding excellence and achievement in the legal profession. They work tirelessly to uphold high legal standards, and they play critical roles serving businesses, clients and individuals,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of The Daily Record/BridgeTower Media. “Along with our event partner, the Maryland State Bar Association, we at The Daily Record are pleased to shine a spotlight on this year’s winners.”

For the past 23 years, The Daily Record has the honor of this important recognition of the dedication of legal professionals throughout the state. We acknowledge legal professionals in the areas of Lifetime achievement, Generational J.D., In-house counsel, alternative dispute resolution, justice champion, paralegal, law firm support staff, law firm innovation, law firm diversity, civil legal services, and last but not least dealmakers.

The awards celebration will take place on Tuesday, April 25 at the Hilton Baltimore at BWI Airport from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The top winner of this year’s Leaders in Law award will be announced during the awards celebration. The winner is determined by a vote of this year’s Leadership in Law honorees.

The presenting sponsor for this event is the Maryland State Bar Association. Celebration sponsor is Ellin & Tucker.

For more information about sponsorships, including tickets to the awards celebration, contact [email protected].