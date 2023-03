Real property — Tax sale — Void or voidable

This appeal requires us to consider whether a tax sale was void or voidable. That distinction matters because it determines whether a tax sale purchaser is entitled to recover interest and expenses from a tax collector, here, the Mayor & City Council of Baltimore (“the City”), under Maryland Code (1985, 2019 Repl. Vol.), § 14-848 of the Tax-Property Article (“TP”).

Read the opinion