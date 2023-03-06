Anne Allen, Amy Burke Friedman, Anita Kassof, Darci M. Smith, Esq., Jonathan Schwartz and Tanya Jones Terrell | GBCA

The Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance (GBCA) appointed Anne Allen, Amy Burke Friedman, Anita Kassof, Darci M. Smith, Esq., Jonathan Schwartz and Tanya Jones Terrell to its board of directors.

This brings the number of board members to 25.

Allen is the program officer of strategy, evaluation and learning at the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation. In this role, she supports strategic initiatives and assessments across grantmaking portfolios with a focus on scaling community-led, innovative solutions that advance economic mobility. Previously, Allen was vice president of workforce services at Goodwill Central Coast where she oversaw employment and training programs for disadvantaged populations, including Adult and Dislocated Worker programs through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Friedman is the CEO of PROFILES and has 20 years of experience developing and implementing successful communications and marketing programs for clients, including the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, National Aquarium, T. Rowe Price, Baltimore School for the Arts, Lord Baltimore Hotel, Your Public Radio and Hotel Revival. A seasoned strategic communications professional, she considers herself a partner with the agency’s clients as she assists them in creating and telling their unique stories and helping them to achieve their goals.

Kassof has served as executive director of the Baltimore Museum of Industry since February 2015. Kassof was formerly the Deputy Director of the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City. Previous to her work in New York, Kassof served as the associate director of the Jewish Museum of Maryland. She co-founded Historic Jonestown Inc. a consortium of cultural and historic sites in East Baltimore, and she served as a curator at the Baltimore City Life Museums.

Smith is an associate at Gordon Feinblatt LLC, a Baltimore law firm that has been serving the community for more than 60 years. While her focus is on regulatory health care law, Darci has provided counsel on government affairs, public policy, and legislative matters. Darci has experience testifying before the Maryland General Assembly and various state agencies. Darci spent time working for the state and private companies, where she initiated and assisted in projects to improve corporate governance, organizational structure and workflow and drafted and implemented policies and procedures to codify those improvements.

Schwartz, Lyric Foundation executive director assumed his role in January 2018. He is responsible for managing all aspects of the Lyric Foundation. His primary focus is ensuring that the Lyric Foundation fulfills its mission to bring a diverse collection of world class entertainment to the Lyric Theatre, provide meaningful education programs to Baltimore area youth and maintain the historic Lyric Theatre.

Terrell is BGE’s director of corporate community impact and is responsible for overseeing BGE’s workforce development and corporate relations efforts throughout central Maryland with a renewed focus on enhancing the company’s impact on underserved communities. She works with the team to establish key external partnerships, such as those with community organizations, historically Black colleges and universities, and other anchor institutions in Baltimore and central Maryland.