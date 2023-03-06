Eric Benzer | Trius Lending Partners

Trius Lending Partners , a mid-Atlantic-focused private money lender for real estate investors, expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Eric Benzer, Esq. as director of business development.

With more than three decades of experience in creating and sustaining strategic partnerships, Benzer is renowned for his entrepreneurial spirit and exceptional networking abilities.

In his new role, Benzer’s primary focus is to secure funding for Trius Fund I and Trius’ recently established rental fund. He will also play a crucial role in streamlining networking and outreach endeavors and collaborating closely with the sales team to generate leads, enhance overall productivity, and facilitate sales training.

Prior to joining Trius, Benzer engaged in a diverse range of legal practices, including but not limited to real estate, corporate governance, estate planning, debtor/creditor and business law. He also founded the award-winning Eric Benzer Farmers Insurance Agency and provided policy and legal analysis services to the governor and state of Maryland.