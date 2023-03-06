Innovative Consulting & Management Services finds new home in Gaithersburg

Innovative Consulting & Management Services (ICMS) has signed a lease with Lakeforest Ventures, LLC for 4,935 square feet of office space within 100 Lakeforest Blvd., a six-story building containing nearly 140,000 square feet of commercial office space in Gaithersburg.

The lease elevates 100 Lakeforest Blvd. to 100% occupancy.

Real estate adviser Allison Perry and Adam Nachlas, senior vice president with MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC represented the tenant. Bob Dickman, a principal with Avison Young, represented the landlord in the transaction. The company is relocating from its existing space at 7361 Calhoun Place in Rockville.

Innovative Consulting & Management Services works with a diverse range of industries, including state and federal agencies, to provide IT solutions as well as management and facilities services. This includes handling networking and communications projects, structured cabling, data center solutions and managed IT assignments. The group supports its customers with decisions related to corporate strategy, operations and technology.

Constructed in 1984, 100 Lakeforest Boulevard is situated near the intersection of MD Routes 124 (Quince Orchard Road) and 355 and is directly adjacent to Interstate 270 in Montgomery County. The building is positioned next to a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, with a number of business amenities including restaurants located within close proximity. Downtown Washington is less than 30 miles away.