Kelly Shen | T. Rowe Price

Kelly Shen was named chief data officer at T. Rowe Price.

As chief data officer, Shen sets and operationalizes T. Rowe Price’s strategy to leverage data as an asset. She ensures that the firm delivers timely, accurate, and reliable data to the workforce to enable analytics, reporting, and insights to drive business. Additionally, Shen will be leading the establishment of a centralized data team to serve and facilitate the firm’s data needs.

Shen has more than 25 years as an experienced data and analytics leader. Most recently, Shen served as senior managing director and chief technology and data officer at CPP Investments, Canada’s largest pension plan, where she led technology, data, cybersecurity, and innovation efforts.

Shen earned her MBA from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business and her Bachelor of Science from the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce.