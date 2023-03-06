Md. casino owner divesting some operations

Golden Entertainment Inc., the owner of Flintstone-based Rock Gap Casino Resort, Monday announced it has entered into definitive agreements to divest its distributed gaming operations in Nevada and Montana for $322.5 million in cash, plus $39 million of estimated purchased cash at closing.

Pursuant to the terms of the agreements, J&J Ventures Gaming LLC will acquire Golden’s Distributed Gaming Operations in Nevada for $213.5 million plus an estimated $34 million of purchased cash and Golden’s Distributed Gaming Operations in Montana for $109 million plus an estimated $5 million of purchased cash, subject to customary working capital adjustments.

In addition, Golden will enter into a five-year agreement with J&J Gaming under which J&J Gaming will support the gaming operations of Golden’s branded tavern locations in Nevada at financial terms consistent with the company’s past practice.

The aggregate cash consideration plus purchased cash represents a multiple of approximately 9.0x of the Adjusted EBITDA for Golden’s Distributed Gaming segment for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 of $44 million, net of $3.8 million of corporate costs allocated to the company’s distributed gaming segment.

Established almost 100 years ago, J&J Gaming is a privately held business and the leading distributed gaming operator in Illinois, with related operations in several other states.

The transactions are expected to close prior to the end of the year, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal counsel to Golden in connection with the transactions.

Golden owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded tavern and distributed gaming operations. Golden operates nearly 16,800 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden owns 10 casinos – Rocky Gap and nine in southern Nevada – and more than 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Through its distributed gaming operations in Nevada and Montana, Golden operates video gaming devices at more than 1,000 locations.