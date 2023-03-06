Meredith Powers | Diamond Sports Group

Diamond Sports Group LLC announced Meredith Powers was appointed chief human resources officer. Powers will serve as Diamond’s first chief human resources officer and in this role, she will be responsible for leading DSG’s HR organization, including talent management, leadership development, compensation and benefits and diversity and inclusion. Powers will report directly to DSG CEO David Preschlack.

Powers has more than two decades of human resources experience and joins Diamond from GE Digital, where she served as organization and talent development leader.

Powers brings more than 20 years of Human Resources experience in media, financial services and technology to Diamond Sports Group, most recently serving as organization and talent development Leader for GE Digital, where she was responsible for global talent strategy and execution, including performance, development, learning, executive talent acquisition and diversity and inclusion.

Before joining GE Digital, Powers was vice president of human resources at NBC Sports Group, where she provided HR leadership for the NBC Regional Sports Networks and the NBC Sports Group corporate functions. Prior to her time in NBC Sports Group, she held various human resources roles at NBC Universal and GE Capital.

Powers has a Master of Sciecne in human resources management from the New School University and a Bachelor of Arts from Seton Hall University.