Alexandra Economos and Diana Chou | Mercy Medical Center

Alexandra Economos, PA-C, and Diana L. Chou, FNP, MSN, RN, have joined The Gynecology Center at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore.

Economos specializes in routine and complex gynecologic care for women of all ages. She performs annual well-woman exams, pap testing and offers treatment for women experiencing abnormal intermenstrual bleeding. She works with Dr. Kevin Audlin, director of The Gynecology Center at Mercy, and gynecologists Dr. Tara Chadwick and Dr. Latasha Murphy. Alexandra Economos, PA-C, earned her Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Chatham University in Pittsburgh with clinical rotations in family practice, women’s health and OB/GYN care.

Chou provides annual GYN exams, pelvic exams and well-woman gynecology visits for women of all ages. She works in collaboration with Mercy gynecologist Dr. Megan Lynch and Mercy urogynecologist Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann. Chou attended Ohio State University, earning her Bachelor of Science in allied medical professions. She has more than a decade of experience as a family nurse practitioner.