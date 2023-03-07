Arthur Squire | Harford County Public Library

Harford County Public Library named Arthur Squire as its new facilities and operations director.

Squire will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of all library buildings, including 11 library branches, administrative headquarters and fleet of library vehicles. In addition, he provides oversight for the development, planning and implementation of renovation and capital projects and supervises the Facilities Department.

Squire comes to Harford County Public Library from Petersburg City Public Schools in Petersburg, Va., where he served as director of facilities and operations.

He has also served as facilities manager at Delhaize American Distribution and at Baltimore City Public Schools in addition to positions at Brooks and Brooks Services, Inc., and GE Water Technologies.

Squire holds a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science from Virginia State University. He is also a certified Facilities Management Professional (FMP).