FEATURED MOVER | Michael Hardy, Duane Morris

The law firm of Duane Morris LLP appointed Michael C. Hardy as managing partner of its Baltimore office.

Hardy succeeds Rob Hopkins, who served in that role since 2015 and will be maintaining his practice with the firm.

Hardy’s practice focuses on representing capital providers and growth companies in connection with their most important transactions. He advises clients in connection with complex equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions and other strategic transactions both domestically and internationally. He also has extensive experience advising private equity sponsors, private credit funds, and portfolio companies funded by private capital across a broad range of industries.

Hardy’s private capital clients include middle market equity and credit funds, large institutional investors, special situations funds, independent sponsors, SBICs and family offices. Hardy also regularly advises regulated financial institutions and borrowers in connection with lending transactions.

In addition to his private capital experience, Hardy has a broad-based multidisciplinary practice providing counsel to growth companies and middle market businesses. He advises management teams and boards of directors regarding strategic transactions, corporate governance and securities matters, business and tax strategy and matters relating to company operations.

Hardy has been acknowledged by Chambers and Partners as a leader in Corporate and M&A and is rated as “Highly Regarded” by Euromoney’s International Financial Law Review (IFLR). He was also a 2021 finalist for IFLR’s National Private Equity Lawyer of the year and is recognized by The Best Lawyers in America in the field of Mergers & Acquisitions for 2022 and 2023.

ABOUT MICHAEL C. HARDY

Education:

Vanderbilt University Law School, Juris Doctor; Towson University, Bachelor of Science, economics and political science

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

If I hadn’t chosen to go to law school and practice law, I likely would have gone into the finance field with a private investment fund. What really energizes me about my job as a transactions lawyer is the ability to work with my clients to negotiate and structure deals and add value to their business, and that’s what my investment fund clients do day-to-day.

Favorite vacation:

I’ve been fortunate to travel a fair amount. Seeing different parts of the world and experiencing different cultures is one of my favorite hobbies. Now that I have young kids, the vacation dynamic has changed a bit and really is much more about them. We’ve got a family trip to Disney World coming up soon and I know that will soon be a favorite for them.

When I want to relax, … :

I get out on the water. I’ve lived in Maryland my entire life, with the exception of the few years I spent in law school in Nashville. I have always enjoyed boating and fishing on the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. It’s a special place, and for a quick and easy low-stress way to unwind, it’s hard to beat.

Favorite books:

I enjoy American history, so when I have free time (a rarity these days) I try to read about it. A couple of my all-time favorite books are “The Boys in the Boat” and “Band of Brothers.”

Favorite quotation:

“Culture eats strategy for breakfast” — Peter Drucker