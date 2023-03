Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Carjacking with dangerous weapon

Convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County of attempted first degree murder, carjacking with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree assault, and second degree assault, Gerald Edward Haigis, appellant, contends that the evidence is insufficient to sustain the convictions of attempted first degree murder, carjacking with a dangerous weapon, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

