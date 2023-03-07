Md. biopharm company lands top grade from Morgan Stanley Capital

I-Mab, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Gaithersburg committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, Tuesday announced it was granted an “A” rating by Morgan Stanley Capital International ESG following Morgan Stanley’s most recent annual review.

The rating outperforms 66% of I-Mab’s peers among global biotech companies.

MSCI ESG Assessment is one of the well-recognized ESG rating systems by global institutional investors and is applied to the investment decision process. MSCI analyzes ESG practices of qualified public companies annually from perspectives of environmental, social and governance, aims to evaluate long-term operational and financial ESG-related risk, and provides analytical support to facilitate investment decisions for global investors.