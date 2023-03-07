TEDDY ALLAN MACEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — More serious offenses

This case stems from an auto accident in which Teddy Allan Macey, appellant, after being found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a truck that stopped in the middle of the road, awoke and accelerated into an oncoming gasoline tanker. After this collision, officers removed Macey from the vehicle and ordered him to display his license, but Macey refused. Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, Macey was convicted and sentenced as follows …

Read the opinion