4th Circuit will hear Snyder arguments in sealed courtroom

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments Thursday about grand jury subpoenas related to the federal criminal case against prominent medical malpractice attorney Stephen L. Snyder.

The public, however, will not be able to listen in.

The 4th Circuit has agreed to seal the courtroom for the arguments, which are secret because they involve grand jury proceedings. The details of the dispute remain shielded, though it has led to a protracted delay in the attempted extortion case against Snyder.

U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III has delayed ruling on a motion to dismiss the indictment against Snyder while the appeal is pending, suggesting the outcome could have significance for Snyder’s effort to throw out the case.

The appeal is docketed as In re: Grand Jury 2021 Subpoenas.

The 2020 indictment against Snyder accused him of threatening to embarrass the University of Maryland Medical System if it didn’t offer him a $25 million consulting deal.

Federal prosecutors say the consulting deal was an attempt at extortion: Snyder did not intend to do any work for the money, but said he would expose problems in the University of Maryland Medical Center’s transplant program if UMMS didn’t pay him.

UMMS officials contacted federal authorities after Snyder offered the $25 million consulting deal in 2018 and ultimately recorded a meeting at which Snyder explained the proposal and said he would be “conflicted out” of future lawsuits against UMMS if the system paid him.

The alleged extortion attempt took place during settlement talks with UMMS on behalf of one of Snyder’s clients, a woman whose husband died, allegedly because of a botched transplant at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

“I don’t care if I don’t do anything (for the money),” Snyder said, according to the indictment.

Snyder has maintained his innocence. He recently returned to practicing law after previously agreeing to the temporary suspension of his law license when he was first indicted.

In a motion for reinstatement, Snyder claimed the criminal case was part of an effort by UMMS to “neutralize” him because he had spent years handling malpractice lawsuits against the hospital system.

Snyder has argued in court papers that he made multiple attempts to ensure the consulting deal was legitimate, including seeking advice from Andrew J. Graham, a Baltimore attorney who handles ethics issues. UMMS, at the urging of federal prosecutors, declined to meet with Graham, Snyder’s motion claimed.

UMMS provided reports to state and federal prosecutors, who originally declined to pursue prosecution, according to the motion. Snyder was not indicted until several months after Maryland Bar Counsel filed a petition for discipline based on a complaint from UMMS.

Snyder agreed to the suspension of his law license because he believed the criminal case would be resolved quickly, according to this motion for reinstatement.

Snyder’s lawyers wrote that the extended legal battle in the attempted extortion case had taken a toll on his finances while he was unable to practice law. Bar Counsel took no position on Snyder’s request for reinstatement while his federal case is still pending.