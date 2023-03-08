Elizabeth Gross | LHAAMC

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) appointed Elizabeth Gross as the next vice president of the LHAAMC Foundation.

Gross and her team will raise important funds to support LHAAMC, Pathways, J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center and our community.

Gross has been with the LHAAMC Foundation since 2014 and became interim vice president in October 2022. Previously, she served as the Foundation’s director of advancement services and major giving officer. She has been instrumental in raising millions of dollars to build a mental health facility in Annapolis, launch the hospital’s cardiac surgery program in 2020 and supporting our life-saving cancer care. From organizing popular fundraisers like Denim & Diamonds to Fish For A Cure, Gross has demonstrated passion and enthusiasm to positively impact our patients and community.

Gross has worked in development for 15 years, previously serving roles at the United States Naval Academy Foundation and the Radcliffe Creek School in Chestertown, Maryland. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Corporate Communications and Public Affairs from Southern Methodist University and became a Certified Fund Raising Executive in 2016.