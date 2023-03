Criminal law — Sufficiency of the evidence — Probation violation

On June 15, 2012, Eric Demond Hinton, appellant, was convicted after a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County of eleven charges related to armed robbery, assault, and burglary. On September 13, 2012, the court sentenced appellant to a total of eighteen years of incarceration, with all but six years suspended, and a period of five years of supervised probation.

Read the opinion