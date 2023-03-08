KLNB secures $7.15M deal to sell Kenwood Shopping Center

KLNB, the mid-Atlantic region’s largest privately held CRE brokerage firm, Wednesday announced the sale of Kenwood Shopping Center in Rosedale for $7.15 million.

The KLNB Retail Investment Sales Group of Chris Burnham, Vito Lupo, Andy Stape and Jake Furnary marketed and sold the property on behalf of the seller, a private Baltimore area family who had owned the shopping center since it was developed more than 40 years ago. Baltimore-based America’s Realty and partners, a national investment firm, purchased the 90,961-square-foot shopping center at 6200 Hazelwood Ave.

Kenwood Shopping Center is 92% occupied and anchored by Advance Auto Parts and Goodwill, which have been tenants since 1998 and 2012 respectively, and make up 32% of the overall GLA and 31% of the base rent. Additional tenants provide a mix of retail options for the local community, including salons, auto repair, laundry, a liquor store, multiple eateries and child care services.

The center has been self-managed and leased for years by the seller. As a result, the buyer now has an opportunity to increase the quality of tenancy, provide an influx of capital into the center and neighborhood and draw additional retailers to the center.