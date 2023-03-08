Lauren Ziegler | Nemphos Braue

Lauren Ziegler was promoted to member at Nemphos Braue LLC.

One of the first associates hired by George Nemphos and Tim Braue when they founded the corporate boutique law firm in 2016, Ziegler’s efforts in spearheading numerous deals and transactions, her strategic-partner approach with clients, and leadership of associates within the firm have contributed to the firm’s significant growth and expansion since its inception.

Ziegler was hired as an associate in early 2017 and promoted to of counsel in 2020 prior to this promotion. A steadfast and consistent leader, Ziegler’s helped numerous startups and entrepreneurs with capital raises, restructuring, operating agreements and contracts.

She’s also been instrumental in working with mature private companies on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and financing deals involving private equity and venture capital, in industries ranging from technology and manufacturing to consumer goods and healthcare.

Ziegler has also contributed to numerous organizations outside of her law practice, serving on the Girls Empowerment Mission (GEM) board, the Maryland Park Advisory Commission, and the Greater Baltimore Committee’s (GBC) Bridging the Gap Committee. She is a recipient of The Daily Record’s Leadership in Law award and has been named a Business/Corporate “Rising Star” by Maryland Super Lawyers.