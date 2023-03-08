Lockheed Martin builds emerging technology partnership

Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin, Korea Aerospace Industries and Red 6 Aerospace, a Lockheed Martin Ventures portfolio company, Wednesday announced a new partnership that will deliver advanced 21st Century Security capabilities across a spectrum of training and combat aircraft.

The partnership will initially bring Red 6’s reality platform, the Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS), into the TF-50 and variants. The system gives pilots and ground operators new capabilities to see and interact with synthetic threats in real-time, high-speed environments.

Lockheed Martin recently submitted the TF-50A variant in response to the U.S. Air Force’s February 2023 request for information for a two-seater aircraft to cover three near-term missions including tactical training, adversarial air support and to serve as a tactical fighter surrogate. The TF-50A is configured as a light attack fighter/trainer with additional enhancements to include radar, electronic warfare system, tactical data link, and other capabilities to meet Air Combat Command requirements.

While the ATARS system is initially targeted for the TF-50 and variants, it could eventually be applied to operational Lockheed Martin platforms such as the F-16, F-22 and F-35.