Mercy Health Services opens new Preventive Care Center in Baltimore

Mercy Health Services announced Wednesday the opening of a new Preventive Care Center in Baltimore, part of the health care operator’s effort to provide patient education, greater access to care and resources to address social determinants of health.

Located on the second floor of The Mead Building on North Calvert Street, the center will be an important step to expanding population health outreach and bringing needed medical staff under one roof to better serve our community, said Dr. David N. Maine, MHS president and CEO.

The center features a wellness area with two patient exam rooms, an infusion clinic with two infusion chairs, a post discharge clinic with two patient exam rooms, a patient education center with three consult rooms, and a teaching kitchen/conference room featuring in-person and virtual capabilities.

The center offers Baltimore’s most vulnerable and underserved with comprehensive annual screenings, lab visits, chronic disease management, insurance navigation, social work services, and referrals to community resources. In addition, patients will receive education regarding chronic disease management, while learning about healthy diet and lifestyle choices through cooking and nutrition classes, weight management, smoking cessation and information for expectant mothers.

The center will also host meetings of the Centering Pregnancy program at Mercy, a new initiative for soon-to-be moms, providing resources, group education and support. Centering Pregnancy targets under-served minority women at high risk for low birthweight and pre-term delivery.