Shore Bancshares, Community Bank of the Chesapeake get regulatory approval for merger

Easton-based Shore Bancshares Inc., the holding company of Shore United Bank, N.A., and The Community Financial Corporation (TDFC), the holding company of Community Bank of the Chesapeake in Waldorf, Wednesday said they received the required regulatory approvals to complete its previously announced merger plans.

Approvals were extended by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Maryland Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation. In addition, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System granted Shore and TCFC a waiver of its merger application requirements.

The merger announced Dec. 13, 2022 remains subject to the approval by Shore’s shareholders of the merger and the issuance of shares of Shore Bank’s common stock in connection with the merger, the approval by TCFC’s shareholders of the merger and the satisfaction of other closing conditions.

Both parties expect that the merger transaction will close on or about July 1.

Shore Bancshares is the largest independent financial holding company headquartered on the Eastern Shore, with assets of approximately $3.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022. It operates 31 full-service branches, 32 ATMs, 5 loan production offices, and provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations.

The Community Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a full-service commercial bank with assets of approximately $2.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022. Through its branch offices and commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses.