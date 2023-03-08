The Daily Record launches Empowering Women recognition program

The Daily Record is inaugurating a program to recognize companies and organizations that have shown a strong commitment to supporting and elevating women in Maryland.

Empowering Women is designed to showcase tangible and innovative efforts by companies, law firms, nonprofits and other organizations to advance women in the workplace and community.

The new recognition program will complement long-standing Daily Record programs that highlight high-achieving women across the state – Top 100 Women and Leading Women Under 40.

“The Daily Record has almost three decades of history recognizing, elevating and honoring women leaders,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher and managing director. “We are proud of the more than 2,500 women we have honored so far through Top 100 Women and Leading Women under 40.

“It is time to honor those organizations that invest in, elevate and support women leaders. Women leaders can only succeed with the support of the organizations they work for and with.”

Program judges will use a variety of criteria to evaluate companies and to showcase those that have earned recognition. Empowering Women will honor companies that can demonstrate a commitment to some or all of the following:

Have a track record of recruiting, hiring and promoting women in their organization.

Offer a mentoring program for women.

Work toward systemic change in society to combat inequality.

Place women on their board or C-Suite.

Contribute to advancing the cause of women through outside philanthropic or community endeavors.

Support programs that assist marginalized women.

Provide scholarship assistance to women.

Fischer-Huettner said the program, by recognizing the achievements of those organizations that have empowered women, will provide guidance and inspiration to others hoping to emulate those successes.

“Empowering Women will shine a spotlight on organizations that make diversity efforts part of their mission, resulting in greater overall success,” Fischer-Huettner said. “In the long run, all of us in Maryland will benefit and learn from those inspirational organizations.”

Applications and nominations are open now and will close on July 24. Winners will be announced in August and will be recognized in October in conjunction with The Daily Record’s Women’s Leadership Summit.

To learn more about the program, see page 9A in the March 8 print edition or go to thedailyrecord.com/empowering-women/.