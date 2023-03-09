Hannah Goldstein and Kelsey Norton | Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative announced the hiring of Hannah Goldstein as a communications and marketing associate and Kelsey Norton as marketing coordinator as the firm’s marketing team continues to grow.

Goldstein graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and communications. Joining Liquified with a strong background in public relations, Goldstein’s experiences span throughout the fashion, B2B, nonprofit, and boutique sectors where she worked with clients such as Sperry, Keds, QVC, Jared Jewelry and more. Her expertise lies within earned media, given her demonstrated history in media relations, external communications, content, and copywriting as well as other fundamental public relations and marketing skills.

Norton graduated from Salisbury University with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Before starting her career at Liquified Creative, she interned at Barstool and served as a marketing intern abroad in Florence, Italy. Her proven experience in marketing brings a unique and innovative perspective, and her expertise in social media is notable, making her a seasoned professional in this field.