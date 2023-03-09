Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Journalist Gayle King to deliver UMD commencement

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2023

Gayle King, a 1976 University of Maryland graduate, will address summer 2022, winter 2022 and spring 2023 graduates, family and friends during the commencement ceremony May 22 at SECU Stadium. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The University of Maryland, College Park announced Thursday that television journalist Gayle King will deliver the university’s commencement address May 22.

King, a 1976 alumna, will address summer 2022, winter 2022 and spring 2023 graduates, family and friends during the ceremony at SECU Stadium.

An accomplished broadcast journalist, King interviews top newsmakers and delivers original reporting for “CBS Mornings” and all CBS News broadcasts and platforms. She is editor-at-large of Oprah Daily and hosts a live, weekly radio show titled “Gayle King in the House” on SiriusXM.

King, who Time magazine has listed among the most influential people in the world, was born in Chevy Chase and graduated from the university with a degree in psychology.

She has received numerous awards for her extensive work as a journalist, including three Emmys. In 2018 she was inducted into the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame and in 2023 was the 39th recipient of the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.


